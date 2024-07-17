Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 286.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Roku by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 1,822.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roku

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $37,622.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at $188,630.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $37,622.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,630.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $189,652.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,683,435.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,691 shares of company stock worth $1,334,455 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ROKU traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,216,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,846,101. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.65.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. Roku’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROKU has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

