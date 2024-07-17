Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 333.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,737,000 after buying an additional 398,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 30.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,660,000 after purchasing an additional 82,699 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 283,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,072,000 after purchasing an additional 57,010 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $259,509,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,503,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,503,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total transaction of $580,406.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,222,055.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,014 shares of company stock worth $21,888,518. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:FICO traded down $11.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,602.80. The stock had a trading volume of 198,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,127. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $810.26 and a twelve month high of $1,627.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,416.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,296.38. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 84.68, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. The business had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.94 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on FICO. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,319.40.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

