Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,261 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 241.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 105.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 7,853 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,548,000 after acquiring an additional 53,265 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 6,195.6% during the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded down $9.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $325.89. 410,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,430. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $313.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.92. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $194.59 and a one year high of $337.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.66 and a beta of 1.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.36.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

