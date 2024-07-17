Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.28.

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.12. The company had a trading volume of 8,813,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,472,545. The firm has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $43.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -157.58%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

