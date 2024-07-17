Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the June 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 389,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $1,969,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,631 shares in the company, valued at $24,395,826.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $1,969,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,631 shares in the company, valued at $24,395,826.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $2,218,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,458.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $8,247,360. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of COOP stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.51. 447,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,363. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $52.46 and a 12-month high of $89.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Further Reading

