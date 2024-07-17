M&T Bank (MTB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect M&T Bank to post earnings of $3.55 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect M&T Bank to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MTB stock opened at $163.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $163.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total value of $280,033.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,278.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,915 shares of company stock worth $14,497,759. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.58.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

