Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 2.9%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $2.02. 1,891,868 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,740,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

In other Mullen Automotive news, insider Calin Popa sold 23,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $71,991.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 286,506 shares in the company, valued at $888,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

