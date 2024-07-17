Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Trading 3.6% Higher

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) shot up 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $89.05 and last traded at $88.54. 200,749 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 231,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.45.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($2.92). The company had revenue of $743.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.59 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 202.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 2,022.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

