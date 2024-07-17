Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Gap Up to $8.91

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.91, but opened at $9.20. Nano-X Imaging shares last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 857,882 shares.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

The company has a market cap of $492.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.40.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nano-X Imaging had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 611.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Nano-X Imaging by 471.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP increased its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. 21.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

