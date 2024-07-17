NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NantHealth Stock Performance
Shares of NH stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $231,090.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.82.
NantHealth Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NantHealth
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.