Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Purchased by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 89,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1,486.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 59,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.3 %

NDAQ stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,626,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,885. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $64.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.40.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nasdaq

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.