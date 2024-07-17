National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Down 9.6%

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) shares were down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50. Approximately 528 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 138,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.57.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company's Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

