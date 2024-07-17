NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Sets New 52-Week High at $128.00

NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 128 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 1,670 ($21.66), with a volume of 48219 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,650 ($21.40).
NB Private Equity Partners Trading Down 0.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 9.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,611.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,622.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £771.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,626.09 and a beta of 0.73.
NB Private Equity Partners Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. NB Private Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16,086.96%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile
NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NB Private Equity Partners
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for NB Private Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Private Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.