NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Sets New 52-Week High at $128.00

NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 128 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 1,670 ($21.66), with a volume of 48219 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,650 ($21.40).

NB Private Equity Partners Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 9.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,611.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,622.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £771.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,626.09 and a beta of 0.73.

NB Private Equity Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. NB Private Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16,086.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile

In other NB Private Equity Partners news, insider Louisa Symington Mills bought 1,250 shares of NB Private Equity Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,606 ($20.83) per share, for a total transaction of £20,075 ($26,034.24). Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

