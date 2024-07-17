Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $102.69 and last traded at $103.55. 6,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 26,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.52.
Nestlé Trading Up 2.9 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.72.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nestlé stock. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.22% of the company’s stock.
About Nestlé
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.
