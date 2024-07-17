Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $780.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $700.00 to $780.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.84% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $713.00 price target (up previously from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $652.14.

NFLX stock opened at $656.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $653.90 and a 200 day moving average of $600.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $282.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $697.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in Netflix by 112.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

