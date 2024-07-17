New Republic Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

New Republic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.0% of New Republic Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,488 shares of company stock valued at $21,954,455 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.38.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $183.64. 2,006,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,449,977. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.68 and a twelve month high of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

