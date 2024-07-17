Newmont (TSE:NGT) Hits New 52-Week High at $66.68

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$66.68 and last traded at C$66.51, with a volume of 5990 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$66.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Newmont from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$58.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$52.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$76.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.26. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of C$5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.59 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 4.5226562 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -30.65%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

