NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,878,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,790,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

