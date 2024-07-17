Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Shares of Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 30000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Nexus Gold Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$418,700.00, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,120.33, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
Nexus Gold Company Profile
Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property is the Bouboulou project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.
