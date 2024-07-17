NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of NIKE in a report released on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the footwear maker will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

NKE has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

NIKE Trading Up 2.1 %

NKE stock opened at $72.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. NIKE has a 1-year low of $71.24 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.39. The company has a market capitalization of $109.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,315,097,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NIKE by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,860,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,434 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,997,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,775 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,533,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 612.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,185,432 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $487,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,376 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

