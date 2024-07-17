NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Shares Down 1.7% on Analyst Downgrade

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.7% during trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $80.00. The stock traded as low as $72.06 and last traded at $72.15. Approximately 4,492,524 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 11,144,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.42.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $109.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 138,495 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3,283.8% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 138.3% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715,689 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $204,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,049 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.8% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 14,371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $109.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

