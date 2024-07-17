NiSource (NYSE:NI) PT Raised to $34.00 at Barclays

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

NiSource stock opened at $30.03 on Monday. NiSource has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $30.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $104,626.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,584.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $724,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in NiSource by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $569,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in NiSource by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 178,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 21,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

