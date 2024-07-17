Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.89.
NOK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.
NOK stock opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65.
Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 8.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.
