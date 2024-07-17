Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 78.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,778 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nomura were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Nomura by 29.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Nomura stock remained flat at $6.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 156,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,670,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $6.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.59.

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

