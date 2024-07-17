Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,055 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Norfolk Southern worth $54,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,933,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 111,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,454,000 after purchasing an additional 75,729 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 150,998 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $35,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,861 shares during the period. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NSC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.53.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.6 %

NSC stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.27. 319,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,409. The company has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

