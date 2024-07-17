NOV (NYSE:NOV) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Bank of America

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NOV. TD Cowen decreased their price target on NOV from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.07.

NOV stock opened at $19.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.71. NOV has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. NOV had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 10.21%. NOV’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NOV will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NOV by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in NOV by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,992 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of NOV by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of NOV by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

