NOV (NYSE:NOV) PT Lowered to $20.00

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NOV. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.07.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $19.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average of $18.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.71. NOV has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $21.91.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. NOV had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 10.21%. NOV’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NOV by 12.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 35,072,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $684,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946,504 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 769.1% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,166,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456,581 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the first quarter valued at $119,686,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,687,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $115,343,000 after acquiring an additional 231,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 1.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,883,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,813,000 after acquiring an additional 42,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

