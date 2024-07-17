Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Up 0.3%

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $143.49 and last traded at $142.44. Approximately 539,783 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,407,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $607.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

