NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Trading Down 4.7%

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $75.85 and last traded at $76.21. 783,901 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,595,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NRG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NRG Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.07.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.43 billion during the quarter. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,047,381.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,064 shares in the company, valued at $22,192,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NRG Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 253.2% in the 1st quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 1,766,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,000 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,306,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 486.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 900,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,688,000 after purchasing an additional 746,899 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 14,547.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 515,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,642,000 after purchasing an additional 511,792 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 962,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,180,000 after purchasing an additional 432,080 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NRG Energy

Get Free Report

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

See Also

