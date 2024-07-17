NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Gap Down to $15.56

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.56, but opened at $14.86. NuScale Power shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 971,217 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMR. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down previously from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.15.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 1.25.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 342.39% and a negative return on equity of 38.66%. The business had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NuScale Power news, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 8,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $53,592.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,860 shares in the company, valued at $258,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Clayton Scott sold 7,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $43,433.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,549 shares in the company, valued at $263,035.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 8,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $53,592.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,131 shares of company stock worth $339,745 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,536,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,128,000 after purchasing an additional 204,505 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,585,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NuScale Power by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,391,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 172,408 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NuScale Power by 244.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 185,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 131,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

