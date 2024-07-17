Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.17

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.17 and last traded at $41.36, with a volume of 61250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.94.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 84,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 9,829 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 51,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 39,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.