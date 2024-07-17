Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.17

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.17 and last traded at $41.36, with a volume of 61250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.94.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.47.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 84,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 9,829 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 51,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 39,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.