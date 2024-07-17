NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jen Hsun Huang Sells 120,000 Shares

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $15,470,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,894,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,171,142,755.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jen Hsun Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $15,603,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total value of $16,092,000.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total value of $15,432,000.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $15,256,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $14,913,600.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.78, for a total transaction of $14,733,600.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total transaction of $15,004,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $14,985,600.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $14,500,800.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $16,304,400.00.

NVIDIA Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NVDA traded down $8.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.99. 387,985,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,006,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.14. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $140.76. The company has a market cap of $2.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.39.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $118.00 to $127.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, New Street Research cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

