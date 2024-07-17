Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 71.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 69,073 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1,279.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 231,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 215,091 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 139.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 78,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 45,722 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:OXY traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.98. 2,548,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,832,469. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.61. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $71.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.87 and a 200 day moving average of $61.92.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,386,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,752,981.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 250,583,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,952,323,710.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. HSBC started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.87.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

