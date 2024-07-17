Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ OVBC opened at $21.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $103.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.05. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.23.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $14.89 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Read More
