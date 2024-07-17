Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ OVBC opened at $21.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $103.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.05. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.23.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $14.89 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ohio Valley Banc

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ohio Valley Banc stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. ( NASDAQ:OVBC Free Report ) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,909 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Ohio Valley Banc accounts for about 0.6% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors owned 1.99% of Ohio Valley Banc worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.