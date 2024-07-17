Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.41

Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.41 and last traded at $32.41, with a volume of 23562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Old Republic International Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $140,853.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas Dare sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $39,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,295.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $140,853.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,172 shares of company stock valued at $282,286 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Old Republic International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 555.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

