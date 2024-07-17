Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $102.00 to $109.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet traded as high as $104.05 and last traded at $104.05, with a volume of 130874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.76.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OLLI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.08.

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 11,340 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $972,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 11,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $972,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,438 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,158 shares in the company, valued at $374,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,937 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 194.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.05 and a 200 day moving average of $79.56.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $508.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

