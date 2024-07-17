ONUS One Day Volume Hits $46,267.43 (ONUS)

ONUS (ONUS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last seven days, ONUS has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ONUS coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ONUS has a market capitalization of $46.38 million and $46,267.43 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ONUS Profile

ONUS launched on October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official message board is goonus.io/en/newsroom. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. The official website for ONUS is onuschain.io.

ONUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.47843768 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $47,515.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ONUS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ONUS using one of the exchanges listed above.

