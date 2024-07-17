Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $146.59 and last traded at $144.96. Approximately 2,224,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 8,561,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Oracle Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $383.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.42.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 426,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $60,575,844.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,764,079.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 426,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total value of $60,575,844.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,764,079.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 812,500 shares of company stock worth $113,578,574. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

