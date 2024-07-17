Orbler (ORBR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $79,684.65

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 17th. In the last seven days, Orbler has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbler token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbler has a market capitalization of $44.04 million and $79,684.65 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Buying and Selling Orbler

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

