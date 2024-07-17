ORIX (NYSE:IX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $119.49

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $119.49 and last traded at $119.48, with a volume of 2174 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.96.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.01 and its 200-day moving average is $105.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 44.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 573.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

