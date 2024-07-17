Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Receives $58.65 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.24.
OVV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, June 14th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 53.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $48.46 on Friday. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $55.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.10 and its 200-day moving average is $47.86.
Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 16.76%.
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
