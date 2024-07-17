Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Receives $58.65 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.24.

OVV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OVV

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at $446,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $204,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 53.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $48.46 on Friday. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $55.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.10 and its 200-day moving average is $47.86.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.