Oxford Square Capital Corp. Declares Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 13.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years. Oxford Square Capital has a payout ratio of 116.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 116.7%.

Oxford Square Capital Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:OXSQ traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $3.05. 494,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,287. The company has a market capitalization of $191.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.11. Oxford Square Capital has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $3.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

