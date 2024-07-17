PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Trading Up 4.9%

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.94 and last traded at $21.77. Approximately 755,250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,255,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.76.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average is $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $111.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.74 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $658,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,566,809.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $658,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,566,809.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shelley Webb sold 5,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $125,989.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,740.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,982 shares of company stock worth $1,577,029. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PagerDuty by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,911,000 after acquiring an additional 904,136 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PagerDuty by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,413,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,221,000 after acquiring an additional 858,838 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in PagerDuty by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,160,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,011,000 after acquiring an additional 728,152 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,912,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PagerDuty by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,465,000 after acquiring an additional 536,763 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

