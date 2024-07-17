Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$37.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on POU shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Franko sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.20, for a total transaction of C$257,600.00. In other news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Franko sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.20, for a total transaction of C$257,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.94, for a total value of C$154,721.00. Insiders sold a total of 85,661 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,991 in the last ninety days. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of POU opened at C$31.91 on Wednesday. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of C$24.59 and a 12-month high of C$33.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$31.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of C$4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.19.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$452.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$415.00 million. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 19.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 1.8292264 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

