Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $117.33 million and approximately $786,179.27 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001226 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 117,399,806 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

