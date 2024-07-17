Paychex, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Paychex in a research note issued on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Paychex’s current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PAYX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.46.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX stock opened at $124.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Paychex has a 52 week low of $106.27 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $11,901,732.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 437,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,287,448.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $670,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $11,901,732.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 437,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,287,448.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Paychex by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Paychex by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Paychex by 5.5% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 2.2% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paychex

(Get Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.