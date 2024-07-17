Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) CFO Sells $196,084.00 in Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $196,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,352,224.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paylocity Trading Down 0.5 %

PCTY stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.95. The stock had a trading volume of 384,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,120. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $129.94 and a 52 week high of $230.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.29. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $401.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCTY. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Paylocity from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Paylocity from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Paylocity from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Paylocity from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 144.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in Paylocity by 80.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

