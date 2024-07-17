PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.64 per share for the quarter.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.14. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $305.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.87 million. On average, analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE PFSI opened at $103.26 on Wednesday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $62.15 and a 1 year high of $103.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.53.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at PennyMac Financial Services

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

In related news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 16,465 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,493,869.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,574,218.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $920,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,308,804.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 16,465 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,493,869.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,574,218.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,865 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,169 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Further Reading

