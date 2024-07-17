Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Stock Price Up 11.9%

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) shares were up 11.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 268,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 182,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPTA shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Perpetua Resources from $10.50 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Perpetua Resources from $7.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Perpetua Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $425.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPTA. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $5,701,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $999,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,667,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 161,550 shares during the period. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

