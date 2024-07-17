Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

Shares of PEY stock opened at C$15.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of C$11.09 and a one year high of C$15.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peyto Exploration & Development

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total transaction of C$472,719.00. In other news, Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame sold 29,900 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total transaction of C$472,719.00. Also, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.45, for a total value of C$283,723.80. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 36,570 shares of company stock valued at $551,795 and have sold 195,319 shares valued at $2,982,499. 2.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on PEY shares. TD Securities upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Desjardins upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.55.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Featured Stories

