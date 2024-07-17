Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.
Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance
Shares of PEY stock opened at C$15.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of C$11.09 and a one year high of C$15.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.55.
Insider Buying and Selling at Peyto Exploration & Development
In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total transaction of C$472,719.00. In other news, Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame sold 29,900 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total transaction of C$472,719.00. Also, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.45, for a total value of C$283,723.80. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 36,570 shares of company stock valued at $551,795 and have sold 195,319 shares valued at $2,982,499. 2.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Peyto Exploration & Development
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
